Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 261,845 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $113,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,882 shares of company stock worth $12,277,097. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

