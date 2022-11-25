MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

About MYR Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MYR Group by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Read More

