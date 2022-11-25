National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $205.80 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.94 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $749.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

