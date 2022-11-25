Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.46

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 5688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.