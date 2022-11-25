Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NVGS opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a PE ratio of -249.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

