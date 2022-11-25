NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 14.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $339,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.31. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $360.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

