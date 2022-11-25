Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $433.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

