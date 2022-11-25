NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 2,182,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,297 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 736,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,569,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 700,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.