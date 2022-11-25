Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 96.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $271.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

