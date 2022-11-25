Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.
JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.