Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.00

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 11188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

