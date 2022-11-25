NorthRock Partners LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,026.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,423 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,579.7% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,980.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 162,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 155,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,065.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,736,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $609,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,554 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 62,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,727.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,334,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $566,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $181.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.