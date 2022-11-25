Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,912.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,865.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,590,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $381,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,781 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,028.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 66,883 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,043.2% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,604.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

