Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

