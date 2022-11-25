Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $719.81 million, a P/E ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

