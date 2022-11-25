Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $719.81 million, a P/E ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.22.
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
