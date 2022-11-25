Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Set at $76.00 by Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $76.00 price target by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Okta Trading Up 5.8 %

OKTA opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $244.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

