O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $2,126,225.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $850.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $855.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

