Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $92.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

