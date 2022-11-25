Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 154,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 102,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 266,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

