Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORCC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 109.73%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.