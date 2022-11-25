Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $578,267.25 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,464,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

