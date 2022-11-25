Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $578,267.25 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,464,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.