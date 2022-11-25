Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $23,699,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

PGRE stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

