Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $57,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.20 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

