PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PaySign Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PaySign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $38,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,688.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PaySign by 265,517.2% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 194.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.