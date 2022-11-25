Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 370,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

