Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

