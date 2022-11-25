Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1,102.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 565,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $28,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

