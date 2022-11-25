Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.60. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 4,468 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POFCY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Petrofac Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

