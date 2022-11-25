Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.2 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PBR stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

