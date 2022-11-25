Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,951 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Euronav were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Euronav Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EURN stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

