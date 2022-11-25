Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires New Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

