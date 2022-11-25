Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

