Pictet Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 13,753 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -291.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

