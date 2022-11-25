Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,214,453 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 399,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 2U by 93.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Up 14.6 %

TWOU stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $595.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

2U Profile

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.