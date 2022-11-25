Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266,230 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,900,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 618,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $818.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

