Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Baozun were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 100.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 216,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Up 2.0 %

BZUN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Baozun had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $316.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.