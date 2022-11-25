Pictet Asset Management SA Has $89,000 Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 101.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

