Pictet Asset Management SA Has $98,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $155,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 44,334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,858,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 632,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Under Armour Company Profile



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

