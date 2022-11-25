Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $89,000 in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,890,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,631,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Alight by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,008 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.52 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

