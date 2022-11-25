Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799,992 shares of company stock worth $18,008,003. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

