Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 357.62 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Pinterest by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

