Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
NYSE:PINS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 357.62 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
