Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Set at $112.00 by Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) has been assigned a $112.00 price objective by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

