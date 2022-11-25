Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1,377.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Premier were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

