Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 61,490 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vontier by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vontier

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

