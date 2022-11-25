Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 71,814 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 478,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $31.08 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

