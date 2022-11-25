Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $11.02 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

