Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $385.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

