Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 41,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

