Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $377.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.25. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

